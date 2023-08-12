Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 1,823,507 Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) by 39.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,748,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,823,507 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Alector were worth $17,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALEC. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,836,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,664,000 after buying an additional 772,398 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP bought a new position in shares of Alector during the 4th quarter valued at $6,692,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alector during the 4th quarter valued at $5,288,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 705,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after purchasing an additional 432,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 386,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 226,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alector

In other news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $36,259.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,651,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,392,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $36,259.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,651,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,392,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Kenkare-Mitra sold 4,092 shares of Alector stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $28,234.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,628.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,397 shares of company stock valued at $71,739. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ALEC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Alector in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Alector in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alector from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Alector from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Alector from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.13.

Alector Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $7.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.29. Alector, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The stock has a market cap of $625.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.71.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

