StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 747,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431,565 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.68% of StepStone Group worth $18,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in StepStone Group by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in StepStone Group by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 25,062 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in StepStone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in StepStone Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in StepStone Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,034,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,406,000 after purchasing an additional 28,059 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of StepStone Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

StepStone Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of StepStone Group stock opened at $29.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.32. StepStone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $32.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.29 and a beta of 1.44.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $178.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.14 million. On average, analysts forecast that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StepStone Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 380.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other StepStone Group news, insider Michael I. Mccabe purchased 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.83 per share, for a total transaction of $753,390.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 119,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,920.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other StepStone Group news, insider Michael I. Mccabe purchased 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.83 per share, for a total transaction of $753,390.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 119,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,920.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael I. Mccabe acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.56 per share, with a total value of $589,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,272,770.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 108,000 shares of company stock worth $2,416,390 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

