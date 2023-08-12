Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $17,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,276,875,000 after purchasing an additional 395,771 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,682,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,101,449,000 after acquiring an additional 411,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $534,892,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,285,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $416,779,000 after acquiring an additional 202,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,096,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $408,648,000 after acquiring an additional 106,776 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.88.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $139.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.97. The firm has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $97.73 and a 12-month high of $150.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The business’s revenue was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

