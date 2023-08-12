PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Stock Holdings Cut by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 48.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 695,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658,736 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in PROG were worth $16,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRG. Norges Bank bought a new position in PROG during the 4th quarter valued at $16,483,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in PROG by 395.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 826,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,765,000 after purchasing an additional 659,312 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PROG by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,129,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,966,000 after purchasing an additional 576,086 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PROG by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 911,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,403,000 after purchasing an additional 444,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in PROG by 1,646.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 409,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after purchasing an additional 386,460 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRG. KeyCorp increased their price objective on PROG from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Loop Capital downgraded PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

Shares of NYSE:PRG opened at $37.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.01 and a 200-day moving average of $29.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.11. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $44.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.75.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

