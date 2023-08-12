Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,464 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 237,490 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.08% of eBay worth $17,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of eBay by 6.0% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,878,764 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $127,731,000 after acquiring an additional 164,206 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.8% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 30,726 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 432,054 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $19,170,000 after purchasing an additional 26,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $44.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.22. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $52.23.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 34.71%. eBay’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

In other eBay news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,365.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EBAY. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of eBay from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.29.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

