Federated Hermes Inc. Has $18.29 Million Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,166 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,412 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.55% of KB Home worth $18,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in KB Home in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in KB Home in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in KB Home by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in KB Home by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in KB Home by 72.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home Stock Performance

Shares of KBH opened at $52.41 on Friday. KB Home has a 52-week low of $25.31 and a 52-week high of $55.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.67.

KB Home Increases Dividend

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.61. KB Home had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that KB Home will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Insider Transactions at KB Home

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $6,789,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,472,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,648,835.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 108,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $5,544,455.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,819.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $6,789,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,472,577 shares in the company, valued at $66,648,835.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KBH shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on KB Home from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush boosted their price target on KB Home from $55.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on KB Home from $29.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on KB Home from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KB Home

KB Home Company Profile

(Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.