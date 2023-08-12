Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,653 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $18,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 1,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $758.58, for a total value of $1,004,359.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,576.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total value of $791,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,738.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 1,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $758.58, for a total value of $1,004,359.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,576.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,560 shares of company stock worth $1,998,018 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE FICO opened at $860.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $812.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $742.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.22, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.24. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $389.83 and a 1-year high of $892.03.

FICO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $875.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.57.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

