Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,062 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $5,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,026,000 after acquiring an additional 261,765 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,944,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,633,000 after acquiring an additional 172,801 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $224,698,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,147,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,746,000 after purchasing an additional 127,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,103,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,542,000 after purchasing an additional 54,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $184,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 21,014 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $1,157,030.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,278,489. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,356 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $184,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,482,870 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Shares of IRM stock opened at $60.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $43.33 and a 1-year high of $62.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 190.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IRM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

