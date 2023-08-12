Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $18,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 100.0% during the first quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 126.1% during the first quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 52 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in ASML in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASML opened at $661.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $261.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $712.68 and a 200 day moving average of $674.59. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $363.15 and a twelve month high of $771.98.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.39. ASML had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 79.17%. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $1.6281 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $6.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.76%.

Several brokerages have commented on ASML. New Street Research lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Societe Generale lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $730.18.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

