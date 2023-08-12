Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,724 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $18,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 11.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 179.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,957,000 after purchasing an additional 346,999 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 937.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 114.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MET. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Up 1.6 %

MET opened at $63.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.37. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. MetLife had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 80.93%.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

