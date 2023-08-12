Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 518,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,932 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Amcor were worth $5,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 10.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,265,000 after buying an additional 10,472,157 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,742,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,887,000 after buying an additional 358,145 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,691,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,538,000 after buying an additional 3,033,487 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,259,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,735,000 after buying an additional 286,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 40.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,797,000 after buying an additional 7,854,257 shares in the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AMCR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.60 to $10.80 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Amcor Stock Down 0.3 %

AMCR opened at $9.69 on Friday. Amcor plc has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $13.37. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.27.

About Amcor

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.