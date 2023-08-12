Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock Position Raised by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,255 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Sysco by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Sysco by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,068,000 after purchasing an additional 16,772 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 54.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY opened at $71.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.80 and its 200-day moving average is $74.88. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $69.22 and a 12 month high of $87.41. The firm has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

