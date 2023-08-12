Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 144,244 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 323.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,244 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.07% of WestRock worth $5,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at $194,739,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of WestRock by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 12,686,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $386,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,196 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of WestRock by 273.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,255,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,137,000 after acquiring an additional 919,165 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of WestRock by 2,279.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 745,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,727,000 after acquiring an additional 714,521 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 454.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 701,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,009,000 after buying an additional 575,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of WestRock from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of WestRock from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.78.

WestRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $33.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.49. WestRock has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $43.37.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. WestRock’s payout ratio is -19.86%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

