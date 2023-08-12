Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,374 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $6,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after buying an additional 457,748 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,233,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $551,612,000 after buying an additional 566,941 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,387,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $388,233,000 after buying an additional 440,043 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,365,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $385,639,000 after buying an additional 95,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,101,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $361,188,000 after buying an additional 91,387 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

NTRS stock opened at $79.91 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $69.54 and a 1-year high of $104.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.06). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTRS. Barclays cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $107.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.55.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

