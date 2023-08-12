Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $7.29 Million Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,557 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,110 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $7,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEL. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after buying an additional 308,580 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

NYSE:TEL opened at $133.04 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $104.76 and a 1-year high of $146.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $10,114,517.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,861,666.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

