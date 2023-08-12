Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $7,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 84,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $250,979.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,117,246.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AME stock opened at $158.17 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.87 and a 12 month high of $164.75. The firm has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 18.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AME. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.29.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

