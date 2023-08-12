Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,901 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $5,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,375,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,113 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,531 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,543,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,047,000 after purchasing an additional 330,624 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,976,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,856,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,556,000 after purchasing an additional 549,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

TCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, China Renaissance upgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $40.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.60. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $43.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 23.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

