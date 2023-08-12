Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $5,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 92.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on DLTR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $187.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $161.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.87.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 0.9 %

DLTR opened at $147.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.57 and its 200-day moving average is $146.78. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $170.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In other news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $213,117.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.