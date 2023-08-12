Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $5.35 Million Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,799 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364,275 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $247,001,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 17.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,538,000 after purchasing an additional 694,155 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,878,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,598,000 after purchasing an additional 420,319 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after purchasing an additional 406,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on DHI. Argus lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DHI opened at $123.01 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $132.30. The company has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.72.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $1.08. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,813,938.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,639 shares of company stock worth $8,464,522 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

