Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $5.56 Million Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,876 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $5,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2,063.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,024,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792,518 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $129,106,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,222 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,605,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,425.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,237,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $47.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.37. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.46 and a 12-month high of $55.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 99.65%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLPI. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.10.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Gaming and Leisure Properties

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Barry F. Schwartz acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.35 per share, with a total value of $47,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,823 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,169.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

(Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.