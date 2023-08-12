Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $5.76 Million Stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.05% of APA worth $5,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in APA in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of APA by 3,173.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 16,566 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA during the first quarter worth $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of APA during the first quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of APA by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,324,000 after acquiring an additional 29,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA stock opened at $44.88 on Friday. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $30.67 and a 1 year high of $50.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.08. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. APA had a return on equity of 117.05% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. APA’s payout ratio is presently 21.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on APA from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on APA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on APA from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on APA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.73.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

