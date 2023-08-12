KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,344 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $7,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KKR. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,054,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,209,457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192,928 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $258,688,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at $135,437,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 49.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,809,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,290,000 after purchasing an additional 931,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,640,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,966,980,000 after purchasing an additional 624,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $335,000,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,782,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,434,999. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 459,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $12,857,150.52. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 943,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,417,129.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $335,000,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,434,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,222,651 shares of company stock worth $19,300,198. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 0.7 %

KKR opened at $61.90 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $63.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.51. The company has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a PE ratio of 48.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.52.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1021.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on KKR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.04.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

