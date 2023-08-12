Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 13,850 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 136.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,850 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $5,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXON. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 103.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 40.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 12.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on AXON shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $300.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $237.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.91.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of AXON opened at $211.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.64 and a beta of 0.88. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.31 and a 12-month high of $229.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.13.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $343.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Equities research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 26,883 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.10, for a total value of $5,191,107.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 290,965 shares in the company, valued at $56,185,341.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 26,883 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.10, for a total value of $5,191,107.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 290,965 shares in the company, valued at $56,185,341.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brittany Bagley acquired 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,834,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 45,250 shares of company stock worth $8,735,200 and sold 54,458 shares worth $10,534,340. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

