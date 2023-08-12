Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $5.68 Million Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 66.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,397 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kroger were worth $5,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the first quarter worth about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KR opened at $48.98 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.09.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

KR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.41.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

