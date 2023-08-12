Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $7,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,204,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,644,000 after acquiring an additional 754,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,505,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,457,000 after buying an additional 126,995 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at about $477,435,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,381,000 after buying an additional 133,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,851,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,822,000 after buying an additional 690,200 shares during the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $153.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.27 and a 200 day moving average of $159.98. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $119.27 and a one year high of $205.66.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.57 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.81% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,372,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at $7,751,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,372,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,751,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total transaction of $188,807.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,803 shares in the company, valued at $477,210.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 645,395 shares of company stock valued at $114,495,874 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on SNOW shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Snowflake from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $188.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $157.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.69.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

