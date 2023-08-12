Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $5,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CINF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,585,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,008,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,229,000 after acquiring an additional 484,859 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,334,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,458,000 after acquiring an additional 461,858 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 294.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 589,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,350,000 after acquiring an additional 440,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,246,056,000 after acquiring an additional 360,552 shares in the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.39 per share, with a total value of $98,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.39 per share, with a total value of $98,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $2,054,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,577,620.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $107.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $130.66.

CINF has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.50.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

