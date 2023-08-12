Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $5.61 Million Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,117 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 8,820 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $5,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 834 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $49.06 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 31.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

