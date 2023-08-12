The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 135,542 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $7,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,773,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,878,543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638,368 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $277,618,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $215,742,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,033,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $49,567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $253,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,561.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,172 shares of company stock valued at $302,012 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HIG. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.46.

NYSE:HIG opened at $73.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.03. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

