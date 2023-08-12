Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,087 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 24,882 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $5,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 9,130.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 4,504,355 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $162,427,000 after buying an additional 4,455,557 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 28.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,776,015 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $795,705,000 after buying an additional 2,586,742 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 19.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $824,587,000 after buying an additional 2,110,196 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,000,410 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $247,675,000 after buying an additional 1,801,194 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at $50,254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $110,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $110,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $140,058.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,298,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 374,921 shares of company stock worth $29,383,184. 33.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 2.9 %

Coinbase Global stock opened at $81.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.90. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 2.72. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $114.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $707.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.60 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 47.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.95) EPS. Analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COIN. Citigroup lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.38.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

