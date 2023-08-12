Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 104.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of KLA by 5.1% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,767,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in KLA by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,363,000 after purchasing an additional 25,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in KLA by 0.4% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 82,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,996,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total transaction of $31,369.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,041,694.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total transaction of $31,369.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,041,694.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total value of $17,642,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,528,603.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,780 shares of company stock worth $21,349,245. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $478.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $65.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $475.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $421.69. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $517.30.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a return on equity of 138.06% and a net margin of 32.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen upped their target price on KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.50.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

