Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 527 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,105,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,247,000 after acquiring an additional 17,440 shares in the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 161,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,052,000 after acquiring an additional 39,032 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $173.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $451.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.21. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Citigroup began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.80.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

