1,728 Shares in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 90.3% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 44,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after buying an additional 20,989 shares in the last quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 99.4% in the first quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 29,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares in the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 112.9% in the first quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after buying an additional 74,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $94.96 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $77.54 and a 12-month high of $97.29. The stock has a market cap of $781.52 million, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.16.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

