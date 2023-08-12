Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $2,012,308.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,800,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,604,396.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $2,012,308.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,800,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,604,396.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 588,742 shares of company stock valued at $22,455,363 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $129.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.85 and its 200-day moving average is $110.97. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $133.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.19.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

