Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 110 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Standex International were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Standex International by 205.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 62,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after acquiring an additional 41,927 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 13.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Standex International by 176.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 15,718 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 10,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Standex International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Standex International

In other Standex International news, CAO Sean C. Valashinas sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $155,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,647.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas E. Chorman sold 745 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total value of $105,477.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,440.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sean C. Valashinas sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $155,970.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,647.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,204 shares of company stock valued at $609,090. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SXI. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a report on Monday, August 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Standex International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Standex International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Standex International stock opened at $163.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Standex International Co. has a 1 year low of $80.88 and a 1 year high of $168.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.51.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $188.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.81 million. Standex International had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.60%.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

