Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Has $24.82 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,335 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.8% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 100.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. UBS Group downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, 888 restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.19.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $129.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $133.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.85 and its 200 day moving average is $110.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 588,742 shares of company stock valued at $22,455,363 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

