Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 440 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GTY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Natixis bought a new position in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Getty Realty by 92.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Getty Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Getty Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:GTY opened at $31.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $36.49.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 124.64%.

About Getty Realty

