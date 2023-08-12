Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 4,023 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.0% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $55,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 97,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,128,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 316.6% in the 1st quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 15,216 shares during the period. Wesleyan Assurance Society increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 100,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on JNJ. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $173.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.21. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $451.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.36%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

