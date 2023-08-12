Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Buys 4,700 Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 4,700 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $70,406.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,929,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,703,865.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 9th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 5,857 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.86 per share, with a total value of $87,035.02.

On Thursday, August 3rd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 3,525 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $52,557.75.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 3,679 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $53,823.77.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 146,427 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.57 per share, with a total value of $2,279,868.39.

On Monday, June 12th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 4,801 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.53 per share, for a total transaction of $74,559.53.

On Friday, June 9th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 7,009 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $109,410.49.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 4,591 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $70,885.04.

On Monday, June 5th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 1,905 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $28,346.40.

On Friday, June 2nd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 4,080 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $60,180.00.

On Wednesday, May 31st, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 7,904 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $115,161.28.

Donegal Group Price Performance

Donegal Group stock opened at $14.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1,466,000.00 and a beta of -0.01. Donegal Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.87.

Donegal Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is currently -6,800,000.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Donegal Group by 58.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 15,473.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Donegal Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 55.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 838.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Further Reading

