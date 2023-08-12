Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY) Short Interest Update

Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 1,800.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Wharf Trading Up 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:WARFY opened at $4.32 on Friday. Wharf has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $7.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.57.

Wharf Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This is an increase from Wharf’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. Wharf’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.99%.

About Wharf

Founded in 1886 as the 17th company registered in Hong Kong, The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (Stock Code: 0004) is a premier company with strong connection to the history of Hong Kong. As one of the 30 constituent stocks in the original Hang Seng Index from the 1960s, Wharf is backed by a long standing mission of Building for Tomorrow and a proven track record in management and execution.

