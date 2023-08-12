The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Short Interest Update

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 70.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

WEGRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Weir Group from GBX 1,760 ($22.49) to GBX 1,790 ($22.88) in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 2,175 ($27.80) to GBX 2,400 ($30.67) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 2,135 ($27.28) to GBX 2,100 ($26.84) in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Shares of WEGRY stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average of $11.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Weir Group has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $12.20.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

