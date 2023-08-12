Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 68.4% from the July 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WEG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Get WEG alerts:

View Our Latest Report on WEGZY

WEG Price Performance

WEG Company Profile

Shares of WEG stock opened at $8.07 on Friday. WEG has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.84.

(Get Free Report)

WEG SA engages in the production and sale of capital goods in Brazil and internationally. The company offers electric motors, generators, and transformers; gear units and geared motors; hydraulic and steam turbines; frequency converters; motor starters and maneuver devices; control and protection of electric circuits for industrial automation; power sockets and switches; and electric traction solutions for heavy vehicles, SUV vehicles, locomotives, and sea transportation capital goods.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.