Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 68.4% from the July 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WEG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.
View Our Latest Report on WEGZY
WEG Price Performance
WEG Company Profile
WEG SA engages in the production and sale of capital goods in Brazil and internationally. The company offers electric motors, generators, and transformers; gear units and geared motors; hydraulic and steam turbines; frequency converters; motor starters and maneuver devices; control and protection of electric circuits for industrial automation; power sockets and switches; and electric traction solutions for heavy vehicles, SUV vehicles, locomotives, and sea transportation capital goods.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WEG
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 5 Best Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for WEG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.