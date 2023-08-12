Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 93.7% from the July 15th total of 55,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wesfarmers Trading Down 0.7 %

WFAFY opened at $16.28 on Friday. Wesfarmers has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $18.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.72.

Wesfarmers Company Profile

Wesfarmers Ltd. engages in the provision of fresh food, groceries, general merchandise, liquor, fuel, and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Bunnings; Kmart Group; Chemicals, Energy, and Fertilisers (WesCEF); Officeworks; Industrial and Safety; Health; and Other. The Bunnings segment consists of retailers of building materials and home and garden improvement products and servicing households and commercial customers including builders, trades, and businesses.

