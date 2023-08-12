West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Short Interest Down 93.3% in July

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the July 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

West Japan Railway Stock Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:WJRYY opened at $42.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.71. West Japan Railway has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $46.19.

Get West Japan Railway alerts:

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter. West Japan Railway had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 6.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that West Japan Railway will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Japan Railway Company Profile

West Japan Railway Company provides railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Mobility, Retail, Real Estate, Travel and Regional Solutions, and Other segments. The Mobility segment provides passenger transportation, station operation and management, cleaning and maintenance, construction, machinery and equipment installation, rolling stock and other facility construction services, as well as engages in the railway operations and electric works.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for West Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.