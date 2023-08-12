Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.2% from the July 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WJXFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Wajax to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Wajax from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get Wajax alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Wajax

Wajax Stock Performance

About Wajax

WJXFF opened at $19.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average of $17.97. Wajax has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $21.17.

(Get Free Report)

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.