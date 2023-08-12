Workspace Group Plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Short Interest Update

Workspace Group Plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 625 ($7.99) to GBX 725 ($9.27) in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 520 ($6.65) to GBX 550 ($7.03) in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 650 ($8.31) to GBX 700 ($8.95) in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

Get Workspace Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Workspace Group

Workspace Group Stock Performance

About Workspace Group

Shares of Workspace Group stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. Workspace Group has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $5.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.06.

(Get Free Report)

Workspace is London's leading owner and operator of flexible workspace, managing five million sq. ft. of sustainable space with 76 core locations in London and the South East. We are home to some 4,000 of London's fastest growing and established brands from a diverse range of sectors. Our purpose, to give businesses the freedom to grow, is based on the belief that in the right space, teams can achieve more.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.