Everi (NYSE:EVRI) PT Lowered to $20.00

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Truist Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EVRI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everi from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Everi from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

Get Everi alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Everi

Everi Price Performance

NYSE EVRI opened at $13.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 2.29. Everi has a 52-week low of $12.58 and a 52-week high of $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.96.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $200.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.43 million. Everi had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 57.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Everi will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Everi

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $157,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,572 shares in the company, valued at $969,143.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVRI. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Everi by 1,241.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Everi by 42.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Everi in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Everi by 7,296.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.