Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Celsius’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CELH. UBS Group upped their price target on Celsius from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Celsius from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens initiated coverage on Celsius in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group cut Celsius from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Celsius from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $161.80.

Get Celsius alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Celsius

Celsius Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ CELH opened at $175.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.65 and a beta of 1.82. Celsius has a 52 week low of $78.25 and a 52 week high of $178.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.75.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $325.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.19 million. Celsius had a positive return on equity of 66.52% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Celsius news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total value of $295,922.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,048.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total transaction of $295,922.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,048.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 350,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $50,000,040.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,980,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,876,814.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Celsius by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Celsius by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Celsius by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.