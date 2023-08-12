Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Short Interest Up 2,500.0% in July

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, an increase of 2,500.0% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wal-Mart de México Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Wal-Mart de México stock opened at $39.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.73. Wal-Mart de México has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $42.97.

About Wal-Mart de México

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates 2,198 Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, 294 Walmart hypermarkets, 14 Superama supermarkets, 85 Walmart Express supermarkets, and 165 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

