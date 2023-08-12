Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on COGT. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:COGT opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. Cogent Biosciences has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $18.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.22 and its 200 day moving average is $12.13. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.65.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. Equities research analysts predict that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fairmount Funds Management Llc purchased 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $9,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,272,124 shares in the company, valued at $39,265,488. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $4,666,000. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,994,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,062,000 after purchasing an additional 111,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 565.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 217,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 184,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

