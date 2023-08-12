Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) PT Raised to $191.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $165.00 to $191.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CELH. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celsius has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $161.80.

Shares of CELH opened at $175.06 on Wednesday. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $78.25 and a fifty-two week high of $178.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.65 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.75.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.26. Celsius had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a positive return on equity of 66.52%. The business had revenue of $325.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Celsius will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total transaction of $295,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,048.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total transaction of $295,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,048.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 350,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total transaction of $50,000,040.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,980,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,876,814.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CELH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Celsius by 24.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Celsius by 52.9% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Celsius by 146.5% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

